Listen Live

Liam Gallagher throws serious shade at Noel as fans celebrate ‘Definitely Maybe’ 25th anniversary

'The little one who writes the songs turns in to a massive c**nt'

By Entertainment

This week, in the ongoing adventures of the brothers Gallagher…

This week marks the 25th anniversary of Oasis’s debut seminal album, Definitely Maybe. While there’s a celebration of sorts in some corners, as evidenced by the arrival of a new Oasis podcast called Listen Up to ring in the occasion, things are less rosy on the Gallagher brothers’ beef front.

Liam took to his Twitter account to fire off a shot at brother Noel as fans were out here cueing up the 1994 classic. Check out Liam’s shot below.

It’s more fuel for the reunion fire. It’s absolutely happening… It will be glorious, and it’s probably going to last just a handful of dates before the brothers brawl themselves off the stage.

Live Forever, boys, Live Forever.

Related posts

A new Oasis podcast has been launched in celebration of the 25th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’

Aaron Paul was left speechless after reading the script for the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie

Watch: Liam Gallagher reconciles with his past in new video for ‘One Of Us’

Watch: Oasis drops new lyric video for “Fade Away” as part of 25th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’

Watch: Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet preforms ‘My Hero’ with Foo Fighters at Leeds Festival

Billy Talent says Lisa Macleod photo ‘misrepresents’ their meeting about the cuts to the Ontario Music Fund

Watch: A new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ features a montage from the eight previous films in the saga

WATCH: The Breaking Bad Movie Trailer is Here

Dave Grohl responds to rumours that he’s featured on the upcoming Queens of the Stone Age record