Liam Gallagher throws serious shade at Noel as fans celebrate ‘Definitely Maybe’ 25th anniversary

This week, in the ongoing adventures of the brothers Gallagher…

This week marks the 25th anniversary of Oasis’s debut seminal album, Definitely Maybe. While there’s a celebration of sorts in some corners, as evidenced by the arrival of a new Oasis podcast called Listen Up to ring in the occasion, things are less rosy on the Gallagher brothers’ beef front.

Liam took to his Twitter account to fire off a shot at brother Noel as fans were out here cueing up the 1994 classic. Check out Liam’s shot below.

Oasis the musical 5 lads from Manchester start a band and take on the world the little 1 who writes the songs turns into a massive cunt sacks everyone except his little brother as he ain’t got the arse splits up the band there’s a story line for ya THE END LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 29, 2019

It’s more fuel for the reunion fire. It’s absolutely happening… It will be glorious, and it’s probably going to last just a handful of dates before the brothers brawl themselves off the stage.

Live Forever, boys, Live Forever.