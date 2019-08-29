A new Oasis podcast has been launched in celebration of the 25th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’

A new Oasis podcast called Listen Up has been launched as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Britpop giants’ debut seminal album Definitely Maybe.

Listen Up follows an eye-witness account of everything that led to and came after the release of the legendary album. The podcast features contributions from fans, friends, and more in addition to featuring clips from the album’s producer Owen Morris and engineer Anjali Dutt, New Order and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Clint Boon, and more.

Listen to Listen Up: The Oasis Podcast below.