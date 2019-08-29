Listen Live

A new Oasis podcast has been launched in celebration of the 25th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’

Their seminal debut album was released 25 years ago

By Entertainment

A new Oasis podcast called Listen Up has been launched as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Britpop giants’ debut seminal album Definitely Maybe.

Listen Up follows an eye-witness account of everything that led to and came after the release of the legendary album. The podcast features contributions from fans, friends, and more in addition to featuring clips from the album’s producer Owen Morris and engineer Anjali Dutt, New Order and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Clint Boon, and more.

Listen to Listen Up: The Oasis Podcast below.

 

Related posts

Liam Gallagher throws serious shade at Noel as fans celebrate ‘Definitely Maybe’ 25th anniversary

Aaron Paul was left speechless after reading the script for the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie

Watch: Liam Gallagher reconciles with his past in new video for ‘One Of Us’

Watch: Oasis drops new lyric video for “Fade Away” as part of 25th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’

Watch: Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet preforms ‘My Hero’ with Foo Fighters at Leeds Festival

Billy Talent says Lisa Macleod photo ‘misrepresents’ their meeting about the cuts to the Ontario Music Fund

Watch: A new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ features a montage from the eight previous films in the saga

WATCH: The Breaking Bad Movie Trailer is Here

Dave Grohl responds to rumours that he’s featured on the upcoming Queens of the Stone Age record