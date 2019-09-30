Listen Live

Kurt Cobain & Courtney Love’s Seattle Home Is For Sale

The property is valued at $7.5 million

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s Seattle home is now on the market.

The house, which is in the city’s Denny-Blaine neighbourhood, was built 117 years ago. Love and Cobain moved into the 8,212 square foot property, which boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, back in 1994. The building features a wine cellar and extravagant views of the Cascades and Lake Washington.

Love moved out of the house shortly after Cobain’s passing, and now the property is valued at a whopping $7.5 million.

“A perfectly maintained home of extraordinary presence situated upon a beautiful, park-like lot in the heart of Denny Blaine,” the listing reads. “Build in 1902, features a shingled exterior distinguished by expressive windows, stone accents and Queen Anne styling, completely updated throughout. Gracious rooms enhanced by an open floor plan & fine millwork. Views of gardens, Lake Washington & Cascades. A stone’s throw from the lake & the bustle of Madison Park. 15 min to downtown. A once in a lifetime opportunity!”

