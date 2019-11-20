Listen Live

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Netflix in December

FEATURING 'MARRIAGE STORY,' 'YOU' SEASON 2, AND 'RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE HOLI-SLAY SPECTACULAR'

By Entertainment

‘Tis the season to curl up and watch Netflix.

December is going to be a big month for the streaming service, with renowned new flicks like Marriage Story and The Two Popes, unbelievably cheesy Christmas originals like A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, and hilarious comedy specials like Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah. For the small screen fan, you can look forward to the release of You season 2, Fuller House season 5, and RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular for the Drag Race fans.

Check out everything coming to Netflix this December below.

