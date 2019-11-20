Listen Live

Listen: Coldplay releases new tracks ‘Daddy’ and ‘Champion of the World’

Everyday Life is set for release on November 22nd

By Entertainment

Coldplay have released two new tracks, “Daddy” and “Champion of the World” from their forthcoming double album Everyday Life.

The first track, “Daddy,” comes accompanied by an animated video by Aardman Animations, which was directed by Åsa Lucander. While “Champion of the World” does not come with a video, it does feature a co-writing credit for the writers of “Los Angeles Be Kind” by Owl John, which includes late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison.

“Scott had a song called ‘Los Angeles Be Kind,’ which I love,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin explains in a statement. “When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway ‘Champion of the World’ is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthay Scott and thank you for your beautiful music, wherever you are.”

Listen to “Daddy” and “Champion Of The World” below.

Everyday Life is set for release on November 22nd.

