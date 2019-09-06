Listen Live

Football commercial season is here and KFC kicked it off with a bang

Rudy’s back. But this time, he’s got a new dream

By Entertainment

The NFL season kicked off on Thursday night, and with it came a new KFC commercial. The fried chicken chain is no stranger to celebrity cameo’s in their commercials, with Rob Lowe, Norm MacDonald, Jim Gaffigan, George Hamilton and Reba McEntire all playing the Colonel at some point.

For their latest ad KFC has brought back a beloved character from an iconic football movie – Rudy. In the new commercial original star Sean Astin reprises his role as Rudy. The perpetual underdog still dreams of making it big – except this time his dream to become the next Colonel, not to play for the Fighting Irish.  True to the movie, the clip starts with Rudy being told he won’t be able to achieve his dream. Of course, this propels Rudy to go out and prove them all wrong. “I don’t care what anybody says, I’m making that chicken!” he tells his teammates.

Regardless of how you feel about Kentucky Fried Chicken, I think we can all agree that this is 60 seconds of absolute gold.

