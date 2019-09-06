Just announced this week with the ROCK 95 Morning Crew! The date has been set for the annual Jammin’ For Jamie special fundraiser concert supporting the Canadian Mental Health Association. The show will be staged once again at Maverick’s Music Hall in downtown Barrie and this year’ special guest is Kim Mitchell performing live with special guests One Knight’s Stand and Fish Head!

The annual event started in 2012 is in honour and celebration of the life of Jamie Turner and has been organized annually to help increase awareness, and also to get people talking and involved regarding Mental Illnesses issues in our local community.

Tickets officially go on-sale this Saturday morning at 10am, but you can get YOUR tickets before they even go on sale Friday by using promo code ROCK95. You’ll get your tickets at a discount, PLUS be entered to win a special VIP concert experience including a Meet ‘n Greet with Kim Mitchell with picture and swag. Click here and use the Promo Code ROCK95 to get your tickets now.