Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says His Whole Family Tested Positive for Covid-19

The Rock revealed earlier this week that his wife and two youngest daughters have tested positive for Covid-19. He says they contracted the virus a few weeks ago from some close family friends who do not know where they got it.

He detailed his family’s progress in an Instagram video.

He went on to say that his daughters experienced sore throats for a few days, but are otherwise fine. He and his wife experienced worse symptoms while overcoming the infection.

The Rock says the entire family is recovering and no longer contagious.