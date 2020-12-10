Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin announce Chanukkah covers series

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have announced their new Hanukkah covers series.

The duo are set to cover songs from eight Jewish artists this month, one for each day of the holiday season.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl explains in a teaser video.

Check out the announcement in full below.