Listen Live

Greta Van Fleet Rocked It Live On Colbert

They just keep getting better

By Audio, Daily Dirt, Entertainment

Greta Van Fleet have a new album coming out in April of 2021, and if you have heard any of the new music they have released you know they have stayed true to their sound. The Michigan men were recently on Stephen Colbert performing one of their newest tracks, ‘My Way, Soon.’ I am a big fan of Greta but would say that this song is actually in my top three. Have a look and listen to their performance on Stephen Colbert’s program earlier this week.

 

Related posts

Today Marks The 40th Anniversary Of The Death of John Lennon

Osheaga Announces Headliners For Summer 2021

Album News From Greta Van Fleet Plus A New Tune

Liam Gallagher Debuts New Song

The Trews Live from Inside

Blizzard of Ozzy Yule Log

Arkells’ Christmas Song ‘Pub Crawl’ Is Based On A Band Tradition

LISTEN: Miley Cyrus Features Joan Jett & Billy Idol On Her New Rock Album

You’ve Gotta Check Out Rivers Cuomo’s Project