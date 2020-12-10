Greta Van Fleet Rocked It Live On Colbert

Greta Van Fleet have a new album coming out in April of 2021, and if you have heard any of the new music they have released you know they have stayed true to their sound. The Michigan men were recently on Stephen Colbert performing one of their newest tracks, ‘My Way, Soon.’ I am a big fan of Greta but would say that this song is actually in my top three. Have a look and listen to their performance on Stephen Colbert’s program earlier this week.