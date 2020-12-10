Watch: Arkells release video for their Christmas song “Pub Crawl”

Leave it to the Arkells to figure out a way to still celebrate the holiday season with a Pub Crawl, while safely socially distancing.

The Hamilton-based rock band released a video for the Christmas song ‘Pub Crawl’ on Wednesday night that features frontman Max Kerman on a Pub Crawl with cardboard cutouts of his bandmates Mike DeAngelis, Nick Dika, Tim Oxford, and Anthony Carone.

“Pub Crawl” was inspired by the “12 Pubs of Christmas-style tradition – a time the band reconnects with friends and family and gets into the holiday spirit,” a media release explained.