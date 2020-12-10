Listen Live

Watch: Arkells release video for their Christmas song “Pub Crawl”

"Heavenly father...can I call you Daddy?"

By Entertainment

Leave it to the Arkells to figure out a way to still celebrate the holiday season with a Pub Crawl, while safely socially distancing.

The Hamilton-based rock band released a video for the Christmas song ‘Pub Crawl’ on Wednesday night that features frontman Max Kerman on a Pub Crawl with cardboard cutouts of his bandmates Mike DeAngelis, Nick Dika, Tim Oxford, and Anthony Carone.

“Pub Crawl” was inspired by the “12 Pubs of Christmas-style tradition – a time the band reconnects with friends and family and gets into the holiday spirit,” a media release explained.

 

Related posts

Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin announce Chanukkah covers series

Greta Van Fleet Rocked It Live On Colbert

Osheaga Announces Headliners For Summer 2021

Remembering Scott Weiland on the 5-year anniversary of his death

Blizzard of Ozzy Yule Log

You’ve Gotta Check Out Rivers Cuomo’s Project

Dave Chappelle Has a Message For His Fans About ‘Chappelle Show’

Get The Set You Air Drummed To

*Watch* We Pissed Off Willy