Everything You Need To Celebrate Canada Day

Canada Day is more than just fireworks and flag-waving—it’s a celebration of who we are as Canadians. Whether you're planning a day packed with events, looking to brush up on your Canadian trivia, or just want to know what's open and closed, this page pulls together all our best Canada Day content in one place.

What’s Open and Closed on Canada Day

Before you make your plans, find out what’s open and closed around Barrie on July 1st. From liquor stores and grocery shops to public services and entertainment venues, Barrie 360 has you covered with a full breakdown.

What’s open and closed on Canada Day >>

Rock 95's Great Canadian Countdown

Celebrate Canada Day with Rock 95's Great Canadian Countdown, airing at 9 a.m. on July 1st. Tune in to hear the top 95 Canadian songs of all time, as voted by listeners, featuring artists like The Tragically Hip, Rush, Nickelback, and Neil Young. Perfect for backyard BBQs, a day on the dock, or after a rowdy game of street hockey. Don't miss this "EH" list of Canadian music, brought to you by Mortgage Wellness.

Tune in this Canada Day to hear the results >>

Everything You Need To Know This Canada Day

Planning your day? We’ve gathered all our best Canada Day content in one spot.

Check out event roundups, food ideas, family-friendly fun, and more – all to help you make the most of the long weekend.

Canada Day Events in Simcoe County

Celebrate Canada Day with events across Simcoe County, including fireworks, live music, and family fun in Barrie, Wasaga Beach, Orillia, Snow Valley and more.

See the full list of events and plan your day.

Canadian Showcase Contest

Rock 95's Canadian Showcase, presented by Napoleon Home Comfort, celebrates the best in Canadian music. Tune in every weekday at 3:40 p.m. with McCully to discover the featured Canadian artist of the day. Enter the artist's name on the contest page for a chance to win a Prestige 500 Propane Gas Grill, valued at over $2,318. This contest runs Monday through Friday, offering daily opportunities to win.

Enter daily for more chances to win.

Great Canadian Beaver Toss

Rock 95’s Great Canadian Beaver Toss is back for another summer of fun. Listeners can qualify by being the 9th caller at 705-721-ROCK (7625) when prompted on-air. Qualifiers get a chance to toss a beaver for a shot at an epic prize pack valued at over $10,000, including flights, shopping sprees, BBQ meats, and more.

Tune in and get ready to play!

10 Best Poutine Spots Across Canada

Discover Canada's top poutine destinations, from Whistle Stop Café's 100+ variations in Peterborough to the gourmet offerings at Au Pied de Cochon in Montreal. Whether you're craving classic flavors or inventive twists, these spots have something for every poutine lover.

Plan your poutine pilgrimage today.

Jaw-Dropping Homes From Across Canada (That You Can Rent!)

Discover some of Canada's most unique and luxurious rental properties, from a cozy treehouse in Ontario to a rotating house in Prince Edward Island. These distinctive accommodations offer unforgettable experiences, whether you're seeking a tranquil retreat or an adventurous getaway.

Each of these properties offers a unique way to experience Canada's diverse landscapes and lifestyles.

Explore more about these extraordinary rentals and plan your next getaway.

23 Magical Places Canadians Are Visiting This Summer

Canada is full of stunning spots to explore this summer, from the turquoise waters of Lake Louise to the city views on Toronto Island and the thrills of Whistler.

Check out the full list and start planning your next adventure.

The History of Canada’s Cocktail: The Caesar

The Caesar was created in 1969 by Walter Chell in Calgary, inspired by an Italian clam dish. Combining vodka, clam-infused tomato juice, and spices, it quickly became a Canadian favourite. In 2009, it was named the country’s official cocktail.

Find out how to make the perfect Caesar at home.

A Brief History of Canada

Canada Day marks the anniversary of Confederation, when the British North America Act (now the Constitution Act) came into effect on July 1, 1867. This act united the three separate colonies of Canada (which later split into Ontario and Quebec), Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single Dominion within the British Empire.

Originally known as Dominion Day, the holiday was officially renamed Canada Day in 1982. This was the same year the Constitution was patriated and Canada gained full control over its laws. Today, it’s a time to reflect on our shared history, celebrate our progress, and recognize the diverse communities that make up the fabric of the country.

Happy Canada Day!

Whether you’re heading to a festival, barbecuing with family, or just soaking in some sun with a Caesar in hand, we’re glad you stopped by.

Have a safe, happy, and proud Canada Day!