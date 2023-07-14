23 Magical Places You Need To Visit In Canada

If you’re a lover of travel who’s looking to plan your next great adventure … look no further. With its awe-inspiring landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and captivating natural beauty, Canada has no shortage of unique and wonderful places to visit. From coast to coast, the country is full of captivating destinations to explore!

So whether you’re planning a solo road trip, a family getaway, or a weekend escape with friends, here are 23 magical places that you need to visit in Canada …

1. Lake Louise, Banff, AB

Ask almost anyone headed out to Alberta where they plan on going, and you can be sure that most plan to trek up to Banff to see this beautiful lake. And who can blame them?

The turquoise waters and snow-capped mountains of Lake Louise make this the perfect photo opportunity and overall a great stop for any traveller!

2. Cypress Mountain, Vancouver, BC

Lots of people travel out to Vancouver, but everyone seems to have different ideas of what to do when they got there. Cypress Mountain is one of the many places people get most excited to visit, and it’s easy to see why.

This mountain boasts a beautiful 8-kilometer hike, with some stunning views of the surrounding waters.

3. Toronto Island, Toronto, ON

Offering one of the best views of the city, it makes sense why so many people can’t wait to visit Toronto Island.

This trip, which is only a couple of hours away, may not seem as exciting as traveling to a new province. But if you’ve never been, it’s worth making it a part of your Summer travel bucket list.

4. Niagara Falls, ON

Niagara Falls is best known for its Horseshoe Falls, which many feel should be named the 8th Wonder of the World. But that isn’t all it has to offer …

There’s the Niagara Gorge, the whirlpool and rapids, and a century-old shipwreck. Not to mention, many people from outside of Ontario compare it to a miniature Las Vegas. The resemblance is obvious, what with roads bathed in neon lights, the 175-foot-tall SkyWheel, countless kitschy attractions, and a massive casino.

No matter what draws to you the Falls, you’re sure to find something for everyone to enjoy.

5. Whistler, BC

Yes, we all know about the skiing. But how much do you know about Whistler in the summer?

Lots of travellers make the journey to Whistler to take part in some of the many mountain activities offered in the hot weather. There are gondola rides, biking, bear watching, zip lining, canoeing, bungee jumping, and the list goes on.

6. Jasper National Park, AB

Lakes surrounded by mountains as far as the eye can see, deer up close and personal, and a cute little village. Jasper is a nature lover’s paradise, with animal spottings every day, sprawling forests, and gorgeous waterfalls.

It’s no surprise that Jasper is one of the top places to visit if you want to enjoy Canada at its finest.

7. Montreal, QC

Montreal has something for everyone, from historical architecture to modern art museums. But at the top of almost everyone’s list is the food.

Montreal smoked meat and classic Canadian poutine are just the start. There are dozens of mouthwatering dishes you’ll want to try.

8. Calgary Stampede, Calgary, AB

Okay, so this one is less about a place and more about an event, but regardless … it’s a must-see!

The Canadian Calgary Stampede is more than just a rodeo. It also has a festival component, a midway, activities for kids and adults to enjoy, and even a silent disco.

While you’re in Calgary, I recommend stopping in at Pie Cloud. Their Marshmallow Mermaid Pie made the list of the best desserts across Canada and it’s only 12 minutes away from the stadium!

9. Laurentian Mountains, Mont Tremblant, QC

A skier’s paradise, these stunning mountains are world-renowned and a can’t-miss for many travelers looking to explore Canada. The city also hosts great events, has plenty of places to shop and dine, and golfers are always excited to hit the green the second they arrive.

10. Halifax, Nova Scotia

Next on our list of places you have to visit in Canada is Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Halifax is a go-to for many travellers wanting to see the East Coast. Of course, there are those who look forward to the ocean scenery, delicious lobster, and beautiful views that the city has to offer. But what you may not know is that Halifax is also known for its lively night scene.

11. Columbia Ice Fields, AB

Columbia Ice Fields is one of the largest non-polar ice fields in the world, it makes for some of the coolest (get it?) photos you’ll take on your trip. One stop that has people talking the most is the glacier skywalk – a glass-floored bridge overlooking the ice fields from the edge of a cliff.

12. Gros Morne National Park, NL

Not only do the valleys at Gros Morne make for a phenomenal photo-op … the rivers, ocean beaches, and hiking trails are things people only ever dream of seeing in person.

The park also offers a unique opportunity to explore the Earth’s geological history, as a designated UNESCO World Heritage site thanks to its exceptional geological features.

13. Capilano Suspension Bridge, Vancouver, BC

A must-see for most of those going to Vancouver, the Capilano Suspension Bridge is a classic location to take dreamy Instagram photos and also maybe to conquer your fear of heights.

The bridge takes you across a canyon to a tree-top adventure where you travel among the trees at all different levels. If you have the chance, organize a visit in the winter when the entire park is decorated with Christmas lights for an even more enchanting adventure.

14. Churchill, MB

Churchill, Manitoba is a must-see destination for its unparalleled wildlife experiences and unique Arctic charm. It’s got whales, polar bears, and the northern lights making it a Canadian traveller’s dream.

With its remote location and untouched wilderness, Churchill provides an unforgettable adventure that showcases the incredible wonders of Canada’s North.

15. Peggy’s Cove, NS

Most would agree that Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse is Canada’s most famous lighthouse and a definite stop for all those in the area. It is featured in nearly every Canadian brochure and promotional video, so it obviously has to claim a spot on your Instagram.

16. Muskoka, ON

Ontario’s natural beauty gets the spotlight in Muskoka, where lakes are plenty and everyone can relax in their own way. Those stopping here most often look forward to jumping off docks, renting cottages, and sitting in Muskoka chairs reading their favourite novels.

17. Cavendish Beach, PEI

The iconic red sand that Prince Edward Island is so well known for takes center stage at this beach. Whether you’re looking to relax on the beach, swim in the refreshing Atlantic waters, or explore the nearby Green Gables Heritage Place, Cavendish Beach provides a serene and idyllic escape for travelers seeking tranquility and natural wonders.

18. Baffin Island, Nunavut

Baffin Island is an unforgettable Arctic adventure. Its vast and pristine landscapes, with towering mountains, icy fjords, and expansive glaciers, offer a dramatic and awe-inspiring backdrop.

Whether you choose to hike through rugged terrain, kayak among icebergs, witness the mesmerizing Northern Lights, learn about the Inuit culture or watch out for majestic Arctic wildlife, such as polar bears and narwhals, Baffin Island will leave you in awe of its raw natural beauty.

19. Athabasca Sand Dunes, SK

A true testament to Canada’s varied topography, this incredible destination looks like you just went for a walk in the Sahara Desert. With shifting sand dunes, surrounded by boreal forest, this locale offers a captivating and unexpected sight in the heart of the Canadian prairies with diverse plant and animal species.

Visitors can explore the dunes on foot, marvel at their ever-changing patterns, and experience the feeling of being in a desert oasis. Not to mention the excellent photo ops!

20. Dawson, Yukon

Dawson City is next on our list of places you should visit in Canada. And that’s thanks to the unique experience you can enjoy at Sourdough Saloon.

Located in the town of Dawson City, the saloon is home to the world-famous sour toe cocktail, a drink made even more popular after its main ingredient was stolen from the bar and made global headlines as everyone wanted to know its whereabouts (or just couldn’t quite believe it was a real thing).

So, what is the drink?

A shot of liquor is poured into a glass, and after you recite the pledge, a mummified toe is dropped in with the drink.

“You can drink it fast, you can drink it slow, but your lips have gotta touch the toe” is the motto here.

21. Hopewell Rocks, NB

Hopewell Rocks is a popular spot for the travellers making their way to New Brunswick in summer. These rock formations stand tall at Hopewell Cape, where many sit next to them on the beach as they watch the tide come in.

22. Haida Gwaii, BC

Haida Gwaii is home to ancient forests, rugged coastlines, and stunning sandy beaches.

The islands are known for their towering totem poles, which represent the rich cultural and artistic traditions of the Haida people. Visitors can even explore ancient Haida village sites, such as SGang Gwaay (Ninstints).

Nature enthusiasts will be captivated by the diverse ecosystems found in Haida Gwaii. The archipelago is a haven for birdwatchers and the waters surrounding the islands are teeming with marine life.

23. Nahanni National Park Reserve, Fort Smith, NWT

This final entry is one that many travellers dream of making it to one day. This beautiful reserve is stretched out over 30,000 square km of land, and is home to the South Nahanni River.

The reserve is known for its awe-inspiring natural features, including the iconic Virginia Falls. These majestic falls are twice the height of Niagara Falls, making them one of the highest waterfalls in North America. The park is also home to the impressive canyons of the Nahanni River, as well as its diverse ecosystems, ranging from alpine tundra to boreal forests, supporting a variety of wildlife species from grizzlies to mountain goats.

Get Out And Explore Your Own Backyard

Canada offers a wealth of unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventures, cultural immersion, or simply a change of scenery, this diverse nation has it all.

So pack your bags, hit the road, and allow yourself to be captivated by all the wonderful places you can visit in Canada.

What are you waiting for? Adventure awaits!