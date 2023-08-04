Jaw-Dropping Homes From Across Canada (That You Can Rent!)

This Rock 95 feature is brought to you by Canadian Tire.

These days, there are a ton of options when looking for accommodations. Sites like AirBnB and VRBO make it easy to find really cool homes to rent in Canada, which can end up being one of the most unique parts of any trip!

To show you what we mean, we’ve rounded up a few of the craziest and most unique places to rent across Canada.

The Deluxe Tree House – Port Perry, ON

This cozy little cabin is every child-at-heart’s dream! Take in natural spring water ponds and expansive green space in this rustic treehouse. With over 300 private acres to explore, it’s the perfect way to take a break from the real world.

Towering Lookout – Broad Cove, NS

If the treehouse is a little too rustic for your tastes, check out this gorgeous home in Broad Cove! Perched high on an ocean hillside, you can take in 360° views from 30 ft up in the air. It’s one of the most comfortable “tree houses” you will ever stay in!

Rotating House – Rustico, PEI

Wish your bedroom faced both sunrise and sunset? This rotating house gives you just that! It turns a whole 360⁰, so you’ll never miss a good view.

Comfy Converted Church – Stewiacke, NS

This cozy home was once a church! It is now a quaint little oasis for those wishing to ditch the city life, and enjoy the small town’s community feel.

Muskoka Paradise – Huntsville, ON

Are you a city slicker in need of some well-earned time at the cottage? This home is perfect for you. Modern architecture overlooks Otter Lake, where herons fly and fish swim. One of the best features is that motor boats aren’t allowed in this water, so you can relax in pure peace and quiet.

A Geodome In The Forest – Wetaskiwin, AB

Camp in style while sleeping under the stars in this off-the-grid geodome in the Boreal Forest. This property features a fire stove, Nordic sauna, and solar power for charging cell phones and laptops.

RELATED: 23 magical places you need to visit in Canada …

Second Breakfast Hideaway – Okanagan Highlands, BC

If you’re a fan of Lord of the Rings, this rental located in the Okanagan Highlands is for you. The earthhouse is a Tolkein-themed escape surrounded by hundreds of acres for you to explore.

Waterfront Vista – Val-des-Monts, QC

If you have some guests and a little more money to spend, take a look at this stunning listing! It can hold 10 people, so you and your friends can all chip in and drink morning mimosas on the patio, or spend the afternoon on the water.

Little Schoolhouse On The Prairie – Merid, SK

This charming schoolhouse nestled in the countryside offers a cozy and intimate setting. Step outside onto your private patio and wrap yourself in a vintage handmade quilt as you take in the fresh country air while you enjoy breathtaking views both day and night.

Oceanfront Houseboat – North Vancouver, BC

If you’re a lover of the ocean and romance, then this home is for you. Enjoy dinner under the stars and beautiful sunsets on this oceanfront houseboat designed as the perfect getaway for couples.

A Book Lover’s Paradise – Calgary, ON

This charming loft is the perfect getaway for any book lover. It features a brick wall, tons of natural light, and, of course, an impressive collection of books. It is also steps away from cafes, restaurants, breweries, and a wine shop.

Mongolian Yurt – Whitehorse, YK

There is no better way to see the Northern Lights than this! This round home is nestled between trees and the mountains and can host up to 4 guests for a lovely little retreat.

A-Frame Cabin – Sechelt, BC

If you like a cozy home and beautiful views, then this one is all for you. Featuring a skylight and a three-minute walk to the beach, this place is perfect for anyone wanting to visit British Columbia’s mountains.

The Aurora Lodge – Yellowknife, NWT

If you’re looking for unique homes to rent in Northern Canada, look no further. This 2200 sq ft houseboat is completely off the grid and offers stunning views of the Northern Lights far from light pollution.

The Kooky Treehouse – Wardner, BC

Next on our list of unique homes you can rent in Canada is this kooky treehouse. This home is like Dr. Seuss’ forest hideaway with its winding stairs and whimsical style. It even features hidden carvings throughout the inside!

Gnome’s Cottage – Mayne Island, BC

This house is straight out of a storybook! With rounded walls, sheep that roam the gardens, and sprawling orchards, there is not a whole lot more you could ask for if you were looking for your fairy-tale house.

Modern-Day Cabin – Columbia-Shuswap, BC

If you want to live in the forest in style then you must check out this booking. The home’s vaulted ceiling living room offers 180⁰ views of the surrounding landscape and is a quick walk to a ton of beautiful trails.

The Dome Home – Duncan, BC

This serene house sits on a hill overlooking the B.C. seas and mountains. The coolest part? It is an actual dome! Take advantage of this home by sleeping in the oddly shaped rooms, eating in the conservatory, sitting in the gardens, and swimming in the pool.

The Blue Caboose – Flat River, PEI

This small abode has everything you need and is close to the beaches, golfing, and local lighthouses. Best of all, its bed is MUCH comfier and better equipped than an actual train!

These are just some of the incredible homes you can rent across Canada. There are tons of others in all sorts of price ranges. So before you head out on your next trip, take a moment to check out what types of unique accommodations there are where you’re going!

RELATED: Immerse yourself in the great white north …