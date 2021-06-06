Ontario Parks Has Plan To Curb Overcrowding

It can happen on any weekend in the summer, you load the family into the car and head to one of our amazing provincial parks, you get there and they are at capacity. With the stay at home order lifted, and more restrictions are being lifted, Ontario Parks has two ways to help get ahead of the rush starting June 7th.

The first is reserving your day pass early, you can go on online here and get your pass up to 5 days before your visit, on top of that, weekdays, specifically Monday’s to Thursdays, day passes are free.

Ontario Parks staff go on to say, if you go online and there are no more day passes available, do not come because the park will most likely be at capacity, they also encourage the “leave no trace” rule. Do not leave anything behind, including litter.