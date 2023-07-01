Crossing Canada: Immerse Yourself In The Great North

This Rock 95 feature is brought to you by Canadian Tire.

Oh, Canada. The land of maple syrup, endless conversations about the weather, and apologies.

Seriously … we apologize for everything, from stepping on someone’s toe to getting bumped into by a moose. In fact, we apologize so much that sometimes it feels like we’re actually apologizing for apologizing.

We’re even experts at finding polite ways to complain about the weather. It’s our way of finding solace in the face of unpredictable weather patterns. It’s also a way for us to bond. The same way we bond over our unbridled love of hockey – though we sometimes do that with a little less politeness.

As Canadians, we also have an innate passion for rock n roll and music as a whole. Our playlists are a harmonious mix of legendary Canadian acts that have shaped the soundtrack of our lives. And when we hear about the success of Canadian artists, we puff up with national pride, ready to blast their tunes and shout to the world, “Hey, we’ve got the musical talent to rival the best of ’em!”

But what does it really mean to be Canadian? Is it just about music, manners, and cold winters?

Not in the slightest … being Canadian is much more than that.

It’s an art, a state of mind, and an undying love for diversity. It’s about embracing a blend of qualities that make us stand out on the global stage.

Being Canadian is a unique combination of kindness, resilience, and the ability to find joy in the simple pleasures of life. It’s about the pride we take in our diversity and understanding that our differences are what make us stronger.

So, let’s raise our Tim Hortons cups high and embrace our true Canadian spirit, because being Canadian is an adventure worth cherishing, eh?

