Camera Installed For Fat Bear Week Saves Hiker

Explore.org, a website dedicated to nature cams around the world, recently shared how a few people enjoying a live stream from the middle of Katmai National Park in Alaska spotted something different in the landscape.

A hiker wanders into the frame and it’s safe to assume he was asking for help and is in distress. Viewers immediately reached out to the Alaska National Parks and 3.5 hours later they watched the hiker being guided away to safety.

This camera was installed in 2014 looking over Dumpling Mountain for their very first Fat Bear Week.

So we have stream viewers, rangers and chunky bears to thank for this man’s rescue.