Track Your Plows and Road Conditions In Central Ontario
Published December 4, 2024
By Rachel Detta
Keep an eye on the plows throughout Central Ontario.
As we start our 2024/2025 winter season and the first significant weather events, remember the city/ town/ township/ municipality is doing everything in their power to ensure our roads are clear and as safe as possible. Please give our drivers as much space and patience as possible.
Plow & Road Conditions Tracker
Winter MAINTENANCE Protocols for other areas
Not all parts of our area offer plow trackers, but they have winter maintenance protocols.
