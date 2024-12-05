Track Your Plows and Road Conditions In Central Ontario

Keep an eye on the plows throughout Central Ontario.

As we start our 2024/2025 winter season and the first significant weather events, remember the city/ town/ township/ municipality is doing everything in their power to ensure our roads are clear and as safe as possible. Please give our drivers as much space and patience as possible.

Plow & Road Conditions Tracker

Ontario Overall

Barrie

Orillia

Innisfil

New Tecumseth

New Market

Springwater

Bruce County Road Conditions

Grey County Road Conditions

Winter MAINTENANCE Protocols for other areas

Not all parts of our area offer plow trackers, but they have winter maintenance protocols.

Bradford / West Gwillimbury

Simcoe County

Collingwood

Kawartha Lakes

Wasaga Beach Plow Routes

Severn Township

Muskoka Lakes

Muskoka