Big Wreck Guitarist Brian Doherty Has Passed Away After A Battle With Cancer

The Canadian rock world is mourning the loss of one of their own today. Brian Doherty, guitarist for Big Wreck, has passed away after a battle with cancer. Doherty had been fighting cancer for the past year, and learned it was terminal a few months ago.

A friend of Doherty’s started a Go Fund Me campaign to help with the cost of medical expenses, and the burden those expenses put on Doherty and especially his mother. It was announced this morning via twitter and the Go Fund Me page that Doherty had passed at 11:30 PM on June 5th.

I am sad to announce that Brian passed away at 11:30 last night June 5th 2019.

The tributes quickly began to pour in for one of the good guys in Canadian rock.

Brian Doherty was 51 years old.