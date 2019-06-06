Daughters In Forthcoming ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Film Have Been Cast

It was recently announced that, 30 years after the original Bill & Ted flick, a third film titled Bill & Ted Face the Music is on its way. While Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will be reprising their iconic roles, news has just been released that Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving will be playing their daughters..

In the forthcoming movie, Bill and Ted will play the role of fathers, with actresses Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving landing the roles of their daughters. Paine will be playing Thea Preston and Weaving will be playing Billie Logan, with their characters sharing the same names as their dads.

“When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like deja vu,” producer Scott Kroopf explains in a statement. “It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex. We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the Bill and Ted team!”

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to be released on August 21,2020.