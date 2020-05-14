Listen Live

Barrie’s Live Music Show Musician Spotlight #2

Darcy Feaver's live set gets the spotlight this week

By Entertainment

Rock 95 is proud to partner with Barrie’s Live Music Show to shine a spotlight on local musicians.

Every week, Rock 95 will select one performance from Barrie’s Live Music Show on Facebook, to be featured right here on Rock 95.com! This week, the group is fundraising in support of Redwood Park Communities. If you’d like to donate, click here.

This week’s feature artist is Darcy Feaver. Darcy has a ton of great performances to check out in the Facebook group. It was really hard to pick a favourite! Check out her set below, where she puts her spin on classics like Fast Car, Imagine and even takes a crack at Lean On Me. Awesome!

Thank you Barries Live Music for letting me do this for a great cause too ❤️#rockblms

Posted by Darcy Feaver on Monday, May 4, 2020

Related posts

How Do You Pronounce Blink-182? Travis Barker Sets it Straight

My Favourite TV Moment From Jerry Stiller

Motley Crue Hosting ‘The Dirt’ Watch Party

A new ‘Tiger King’ episode is set to explore 2003 Siegfried & Roy tiger attack

Watch: Rivers Cuomo covers Nirvana’s ‘Heart Shaped Box’

WATCH: Mike Tyson Comes Out of Retirement With Scary New Training Video

Watch: Weezer gear up for upcoming appearance on ‘The Simpsons’ by performing the theme song

Watch: Jimmy Fallon plays Nicolas Cage playing Joe Exotic in new parody

David Bowie’s ‘Earthling’-era live shows coming to streaming