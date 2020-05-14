Barrie’s Live Music Show Musician Spotlight #2

Rock 95 is proud to partner with Barrie’s Live Music Show to shine a spotlight on local musicians.

Every week, Rock 95 will select one performance from Barrie’s Live Music Show on Facebook, to be featured right here on Rock 95.com! This week, the group is fundraising in support of Redwood Park Communities. If you’d like to donate, click here.

This week’s feature artist is Darcy Feaver. Darcy has a ton of great performances to check out in the Facebook group. It was really hard to pick a favourite! Check out her set below, where she puts her spin on classics like Fast Car, Imagine and even takes a crack at Lean On Me. Awesome!