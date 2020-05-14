If You Had $250M In The Bank – What Would You Be Doing In Isolation?

Adam Sandler does have $250M in the bank and it may surprise you what he has been up to. At the beginning of the pandemic all sorts of Celebrities took to social media to spread the message and let the world know they were doing their part to flatten the curve. Many people then looked up which homes these celebrities were isolating in and often thought — well there experience isn’t going to be the same as mine!

Adam Sandler put together a song and music video of what he does on a daily basis — and it may surprise you how similar your routine is to his.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler) on May 10, 2020 at 7:15pm PDT