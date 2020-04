Fraggle Rock is making a wonderful comeback, just in time to help you and your kids Dance your boredom away.

The rebooted series called Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is a series of new original episodes that will be available for free every Tuesday on the Apple TV+ YouTube Channel. The episodes will be 3-5 minutes long and will feature all our favourites: Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle “Traveling” Matt.