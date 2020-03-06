Listen Live

Amazon to Revive Comedy Series ‘The Kids in the Hall’

All the members of the original cast will be returning

Amazon announced earlier this week that they were planning on bringing back the beloved Canadian sketch series (which was filmed in Toronto) to Prime Video. It’ll be Amazon’s first Canadian original series.

The new episodes will feature all the members of the original cast: Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.

The show “Kids” will be a continuation of the original series and will see a return of fan-favourite characters (and some new ones). Here’s hoping The Chicken Lady makes a return.

…and The Crushing Your Head Guy.

Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels was a producer of the original show and will be executive producer of the revival.

No word yet on when the series will be premiering.

