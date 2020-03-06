Amazon to Revive Comedy Series ‘The Kids in the Hall’

Amazon announced earlier this week that they were planning on bringing back the beloved Canadian sketch series (which was filmed in Toronto) to Prime Video. It’ll be Amazon’s first Canadian original series.

We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon Original series https://t.co/tJJf1gBTEC — Kids in the Hall (@KITHOnline) March 5, 2020

The new episodes will feature all the members of the original cast: Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.

The show “Kids” will be a continuation of the original series and will see a return of fan-favourite characters (and some new ones). Here’s hoping The Chicken Lady makes a return.

…and The Crushing Your Head Guy.

Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels was a producer of the original show and will be executive producer of the revival.

No word yet on when the series will be premiering.

