Aging Beavis and Butt-Head Sketches Shared Ahead of Paramount+ Revival

The boys are back...with a few more wrinkles than before

Beavis and Butt-Head may be the only cartoon characters who have aged along with their fans.

Mike Judge, the show’s creator, has shared some rough sketches of the aging characters ahead of the cartoon’s revival on Paramount+.

The duo were teenagers when the show was on MTV in the 90’s so they’d be well into their 40s now. Butt-Head is balding and has gained a few pounds. Beavis is wearing glasses.

 

