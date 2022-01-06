Betty White Bloopers To Make You Smile

She was funny on-script and hilarious off-script. RIP Betty White.

Here’s a hilarious collection of bloopers (some of which I think should have been left in the editing of the show) proving Betty White was one of a kind, the best of all time, and too good for all of us!

The biggest takeaway from this, for me, is that I really should have watched “Hot In Cleveland” during its heyday. Hit play, and get comfy for the whole video, it will make your day and make you feel so much better! Thank you Betty…

McCully