Original Version Of Don’t Speak Leaks

A performance of No Doubt from 1994 has hit the internet with a version of Don’t Speak that is VERY different from the track that we have come to know. It’s full of love and tells of a happy relationship, which is the polar opposite of the break up tune we know. This is because this version is from BEFORE Gwen Stefani and, the band bassist, Tony Kanal broke up.





I can see it all in an eyeblink

I know everything about how you are

I can understand exactly how you think

Between you and me it’s not very far

Side by side, you and I

With many many years behind us

You let words pass us by

Because we’re always together

And we will be forever

Such a special treasure, you and I

Don’t speak

I know just what you’re saying

So please stop explaining

It’s nothing new that I’ve heard

No need to tell me youre my best friend

Coz you did watch, you know who you are

Side by side, you and I

Like the birds that that sing at the ocean

Something as deep as you and I

We will be together married

And we will be forever

Such a special treasure, you and I

Don’t speak

I know just what you’re saying

So please stop explaining

It’s nothing new that I’ve heard

I was so glad I knew ya

I was just too shy

After words to deep to lie

Its just that they were so amazing

So let us both stop pretending who we are

For nostalgia’as sake here’s the 1996 version you know and love!









