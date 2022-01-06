Original Version Of Don’t Speak Leaks
This version is pre Gwen and Tony's break up.
A performance of No Doubt from 1994 has hit the internet with a version of Don’t Speak that is VERY different from the track that we have come to know. It’s full of love and tells of a happy relationship, which is the polar opposite of the break up tune we know. This is because this version is from BEFORE Gwen Stefani and, the band bassist, Tony Kanal broke up.
I can see it all in an eyeblink
I know everything about how you are
I can understand exactly how you think
Between you and me it’s not very far
Side by side, you and I
With many many years behind us
You let words pass us by
Because we’re always together
And we will be forever
Such a special treasure, you and I
Don’t speak
I know just what you’re saying
So please stop explaining
It’s nothing new that I’ve heard
No need to tell me youre my best friend
Coz you did watch, you know who you are
Side by side, you and I
Like the birds that that sing at the ocean
Something as deep as you and I
We will be together married
And we will be forever
Such a special treasure, you and I
Don’t speak
I know just what you’re saying
So please stop explaining
It’s nothing new that I’ve heard
I was so glad I knew ya
I was just too shy
After words to deep to lie
Its just that they were so amazing
So let us both stop pretending who we are
For nostalgia’as sake here’s the 1996 version you know and love!