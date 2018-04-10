Listen Live

You Will Soon Be Able to Use Canadian Tire Money at More Stores

Being Canadian just got a little better

By Local, Morning Show

Canadian Tire Corp. says soon customers will be able to collect and use Canadian Tire Money at all of it’s various stores. Including: Sport Check, Mark’s, Atmosphere, Gas+ and of course Canadian Tire. The program will be called Triangle and includes both loyalty money and two new Triangle MasterCards.

Customers will be able to collect money through the app or a loyalty card. They will also be offered personalized offers and content through the program’s app.

[via CTV]

Related posts

WATCH: Final Han Solo Spin-off Movie Trailer

WATCH: A Bald Eagle Lands on an MLB Player During National Anthem

WATCH: Bricks Being Blown off the Side of a Building in Oshawa

Harvest Moon Rising

Parents Reveal Top Excuses They Give Their Kids When They Get Caught Doing It

The Best Trashed Hotel Story You Will Ever Read

GO COLTS GO

Arnold Schwarzenegger Underwent Open Heart Surgery

WIN the Best Seats in the House!