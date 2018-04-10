You Will Soon Be Able to Use Canadian Tire Money at More Stores
Being Canadian just got a little better
Canadian Tire Corp. says soon customers will be able to collect and use Canadian Tire Money at all of it’s various stores. Including: Sport Check, Mark’s, Atmosphere, Gas+ and of course Canadian Tire. The program will be called Triangle and includes both loyalty money and two new Triangle MasterCards.
Customers will be able to collect money through the app or a loyalty card. They will also be offered personalized offers and content through the program’s app.