Woman Swallows $7,000 to Hide it From her Husband

Doctors removed 57 bills from her stomach

When Sandra Milena Almeida discovered her husband was cheating on her, she did the most logical thing she could think of: she swallowed $7,000.

She swallowed rolls of $100 notes, which she had saved up for a holiday with her husband and didn’t want him to discover her hidden cash.

She was rushed to the hospital with severe abdominal pains the next day and doctors removed 57 bills from her stomach.

They managed to save $5,700.

