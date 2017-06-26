Listen Live

WATCH: Weatherman blown away on live television

This time, wind and an umbrella were the culprit.

By Funny, Videos, Weird and Wonderful

For the second time in less than a week, the Internet is rolling on the floor laughing about a televised weatherman-related incident. This time, Irish weatherman Deric O h’Artagain was blown away by the high winds in the country on Friday.

The video has been nearly 800,000 times on Facebook to-date. This is not the first and will not be the last time that a newscaster is forced into a tough spot due to the weather. Maybe report indoors?

Related posts

High Park Baby Capybaras Named After Rush

President Trump pulls a golf no-no

The first Taco Bell Wedding takes place

Someone is Giving Away a Boat on Craigslist…There’s Only One Problem

#1 NBA Draft Pick had amazing custom shoes

$150 to automate fetch with your dog?

Best Free Stuff on Barrie Kijiji (Week of June 19th)

Inconveniently placed fast food restaurants!

Bob Saget on a Hot Sauce Bottle?