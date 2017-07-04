WATCH: The Greatest Hockey Team Intro Ever

Do you remember jumbotron introductions for professional sports teams? Well, we may have unearthed the greatest one of them all. The Alaska Nanooks hockey team from the University of Alaska Fairbanks has had some pretty stellar intros over the years, but their package for the 2010 hockey season takes the cake.

Among the best parts of this video:

A polar bear who conjures a hockey stick out of lightning

A polar bear who destroys the earth with a missile drop in a volcano

A polar bear with a slapshot that sets a hockey net on fire

The list goes on. On second thought, there are no “best parts”; the whole video is great.

CC image courtesy of The Public Affairs Office of Fort Wainwright via Flickr