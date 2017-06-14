WATCH: Super Mario is a Master of Disguise

Listen Live

Super Mario Odyssey comes out on October 27th!

You may finally stop playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on your Nintendo Switch later this year, when the newest Super Mario game comes out. The first trailer showing Mario’s new disguising abilities was released yesterday at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles.

In Super Mario Odyssey, you’ll travel around the galaxy jumping, collecting coins and using your hat to control enemies. Or CAP-ture them. This includes traditional Mario enemies, but also tanks, dinosaurs and other creatures!

You’ll be able to join Mario on his newest adventure on the Nintendo Switch this October. But just remember when you get Super Mario Odyssey, don’t put the cartridge in your mouth, it will taste really bad.

