WATCH: Super Mario is a Master of Disguise

You may finally stop playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on your Nintendo Switch later this year, when the newest Super Mario game comes out. The first trailer showing Mario’s new disguising abilities was released yesterday at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles.

In Super Mario Odyssey, you’ll travel around the galaxy jumping, collecting coins and using your hat to control enemies. Or CAP-ture them. This includes traditional Mario enemies, but also tanks, dinosaurs and other creatures!

The Super Mario Odyssey trailer is the strangest thing I’ve seen today https://t.co/rkqeNb4SO5 pic.twitter.com/YmmphsGB06 — TNW (@TheNextWeb) June 14, 2017

You’ll be able to join Mario on his newest adventure on the Nintendo Switch this October. But just remember when you get Super Mario Odyssey, don’t put the cartridge in your mouth, it will taste really bad.