Watch: New Mario Kart Coming Friday!

It was 1992, bags of all dressed chips and empty cans of cream soda all over my Mom & Dad’s basement as I hosted at least 3 or more friends to play endless amounts of Super Mario Kart.

Nintendo has a new system called Nintendo Switch and they’re releasing what could be the must-have game of the year this Friday.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Target is so excited for this new release they’re allowing shoppers to race around the store using actual Mario shopping Carts…