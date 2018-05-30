WATCH: Irish People Try Canadian Alcohol
'This Is Our Worst Nightmare In A Glass'
The TRY Channel is a new YouTube offering from Ireland that (you guessed it) has Irish people try different things from around the world. In one of their latest videos, Irish people give Canadian alcohol a go. They start with a can of Molson Canadian, then progress to Moosehead, a red eye and end with a Caesar.
The moment they realize there is clam juice in Clamato is truly spectacular. Watch the entire segment below: