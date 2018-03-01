WATCH: Hundreds Gather to Say ‘Wow’ Like Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson is a well established actor with many movies to his name. Those movies are responsible for making him famous not only for his acting prowess…but also the way he says ‘wow’.

Up until this week, Owen Wilson’s ‘wow’s were just an internet thing. But on Monday, they were brought to life in Australia where hundreds of people gathered for the “Say Wow like Owen Wilson” event.

Hundreds gathered in Australia to say Owen Wilson's iconic "wow" in unison pic.twitter.com/GzbD1JNeAt — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 27, 2018