WATCH: Guy gets Leg Caught in Ridiculously Small Sinkhole

while crossing the street

By Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized

This is almost as likely as getting swallowed by quicksand. But it happened. A man was crossing the street in Brooklyn, when a tiny hole opened up right under his right leg. It just swallowed his entire leg in the middle of the intersection.

Fortunately, the only thing he lost was his right shoe. It could have been a lot worse.

