WATCH: Guy gets Leg Caught in Ridiculously Small Sinkhole

This is almost as likely as getting swallowed by quicksand. But it happened. A man was crossing the street in Brooklyn, when a tiny hole opened up right under his right leg. It just swallowed his entire leg in the middle of the intersection.

SEE IT: Video footage of @FDNY Rescue a person after his foot got stuck in a Sinkhole in Brooklyn on Myrtle ave and Walworth St. pic.twitter.com/HeDNsboV4O — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) August 29, 2017

Fortunately, the only thing he lost was his right shoe. It could have been a lot worse.