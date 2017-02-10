WATCH: Alec Baldwin & Jimmy Fallon Do Dueling Trump Impressions On The Tonight Show

Regular viewers of The Tonight Show are familiar with the “Box of Lies” segment. The contestants pick a container with something weird inside it, and then they try to trick their opponents into believing their is something different in the box than what was really there.

Alec Baldwin was Jimmy Fallon’s guest on the show last night, and the seemingly harmless segment took a political turn when the pair busted out dueling Donald Trump impressions.

The results were hilarious. Watch below: