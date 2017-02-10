Listen Live

WATCH: Alec Baldwin & Jimmy Fallon Do Dueling Trump Impressions On The Tonight Show

The Two Face Off On "Box Of Lies"

By Funny, Videos, Weird and Wonderful

Regular viewers of The Tonight Show are familiar with the “Box of Lies” segment. The contestants pick a container with something weird inside it, and then they try to trick their opponents into believing their is something different in the box than what was really there.

Alec Baldwin was Jimmy Fallon’s guest on the show last night, and the seemingly harmless segment took a political turn when the pair busted out dueling Donald Trump impressions.

The results were hilarious. Watch below:

Related posts

Dominos Pizza Has a Wedding Registry

Bill Murray To Perform At Toronto Royal Conservatory Gala

Metallica’s Gone Pop

Science Rules! Netflix Launching New Bill Nye Show

Somebody Bid $99,900 On a Cheeto That Looks Like Harambe

This Guy is More Bad Ass Than You

How Beer Was Made in 1803

WATCH: Netflix Brings Back ‘Body Break’ For Santa Clarita Diet Commercial

The Rock Now Holds the World Record for World’s Largest Seven-Layer Dip