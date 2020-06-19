Vote on this year’s best duct-tape promwear!

Duck Tape is once again holding their nationwide scholarship contest, “Stuck at Prom” and some of the work this year is extraordinary. In this contest, high school students are tasked with creating elaborate prom outfits using mostly duct tape.

You can vote on the best “couples” and “singles” duct tape masterpieces at StuckAtProm.com. Fifty thousand dollars worth of scholarships are being given away.

Some of these artists spent up to 200 hours and over 35 rolls of duct tape for a chance to win – take a look at a few of the nominees for the Grand Prizes: