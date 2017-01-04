Listen Live

Vinyl Record Sales Surged In 2016 Thanks To Classics

Classic Rock Titles Made Up A Large Portion Of 2016 Vinyl Sales

By Music

According to a recent report conducted by BuzzAngle Music, American vinyl record sales increased by 26 per cent in 2016, an increase that hasn’t been seen since 1991.

This is the first full music report conducted by BuzzAngle. The report provides an in-depth analysis of trends in music sales, including digital downloads, CD sales, streaming patterns, and vinyl.

The report shows that although total physical album sales saw a decrease by 11.7 per cent, vinyl album sales rose and physical album sales accounted for 51.6 per cent of total album sales in 2016. Vinyl experienced a bigger growth than all other album sales, including digital albums.

The most interesting information provided by the report was the 25 highest selling vinyl records of 2016. Deep catalog titles (albums that were released over three years ago) contributed to 50 per cent of all forms of consumption. The highest selling genre was Rock, accounting for 20.3 per cent of vinyl sales.

Deep catalog items were largely included in 2016’s top 25 vinyl albums sold, including Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black coming in at second most sold. Prince’s Purple Rain, The Beatles’ Abbey Road, Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue, and Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Legend all made the top 10 vinyl albums sold in 2016.

2016 saw a lot of loss in great artists, which could account for Bowie making the list twice and Prince’s inclusion, however, Michael Jackson, Nirvana, Led Zeppelin, and Fleetwood Mac all made the list, showing classic vinyl’s affect on total vinyl album sales.

Checkout BuzzAngle’s list for 2016’s Top 25 Vinyl Album Sales below.

1 Blurryface twenty one pilots 49,004
2 Back To Black Amy Winehouse 41,087
3 A Moon Shaped Pool Radiohead 39,861
4 Abbey Road The Beatles 39,615
5 25 Adele 39,512
6 Blackstar David Bowie 39,334
7 Purple Rain Prince & The Revolution 35,244
8 Legend Bob Marley & The Wailers 32,899
9 Vessel twenty one pilots 31,006
10 Kind Of Blue Miles Davis 30,495
11 Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix V.1 Various Artists 30,328
12 Traveller Chris Stapleton 29,707
13 Born to Die – EP Lana Del Rey 27,450
14 Rumours Fleetwood Mac 26,644
15 Thriller Michael Jackson 26,092
16 California Blink-182 25,549
17 Death of a Bachelor Panic! at the Disco 24,861
18 Cleopatra The Lumineers 24,120
19 1989 Taylor Swift 23,364
20 21 Adele 22,616
21 Led Zeppelin IV Led Zeppelin 20,919
22 Am – EP Arctic Monkeys 20,731
23 Nevermind Nirvana 20,255
24 Coming Home Leon Bridges 19,631
25 The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars David Bowie 19,373
 

Related posts

50th Doors debut release anniversary

Governors Ball Lineup Announced

More Than 50 Bands Celebrate The Tragically Hip On Strombo’s ‘Hip 30’ Show

The Coachella 2017 Lineup is Here!

See Chicago and the Doobie Brothers

Pearl Jam Donates $70,000 To Man Who Saved Eddie Vedder’s Life

Downtown Countdown

Bob Seger performs Eagles flawlessly

Noah’s Top 10 Albums of 2016