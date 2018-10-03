Listen Live

University Bans Clapping Because it May Trigger Someone

*trigger warning*

By Funny, Morning Show

The University of Manchester Student’s Union passed a resolution at a meeting that bans clapping at their events. Anyone who wants to clap must now use “jazz hands”.

According to the student newspaper, “It was argued that the loud noise of traditional clapping and whooping pose an issue to students with anxiety or sensory issues. BSL (British Sign Language) clapping – or, jazz hands – would be a more inclusive form of expression.”

Apparently this motion is called ‘Making Senate More Accessible’.

