Two Toronto Police Officers Suspended In A Scene Right Out Of A Stoner Comedy

Officers Consumed Cannabis Products While On Duty And Began Hallucinating

By Funny

Two Toronto police officers have been suspended following a weekend incident in which they consumed edible cannabis products while on duty, began hallucinating, and called for assistance.

To top it all off, the officer who responded to the call for assistance was reportedly injured after slipping on a patch of ice at the scene. You couldn’t make this stuff up.

The officers are believed to have ingested the products after a raid on a pot dispensary. Both officers are now under investigation by the Toronto police Professional Standards Unit.

“All I can tell you is that there is an ongoing investigation,” President of the Toronto Police Association Mike McCormack said. “I’m not aware of the specific allegations around the investigation and I’m not going to comment or speculate until the investigation is complete.

