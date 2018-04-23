Toronto Maple Leafs Pay Tribute To Toronto & More Celebrity Reactions

Lots of people were outside at Finch and Yonge in Toronto enjoying this beautiful spring day when a van jumped onto the sidewalk, killing 9 people and injuring 16.

The Leafs have a playoff game tonight and here they are paying tribute #TorontoStrong

We are Toronto. pic.twitter.com/7SQphtidDb — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 23, 2018

A number of other celebrities have reacted to the tragedy:

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins play a playoff hockey game tonight in a grieving city. Here is the team’s statement: pic.twitter.com/0Yd8jrXsw6 — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) April 23, 2018

Toronto, any words we could offer that would attempt to delude you from the grief & pain of a tragedy so senseless & overwhelming would be weak & fruitless. Our thoughts are with those affected & their families, first responders & a beautiful, vibrant & caring city that we love. — Nickelback (@Nickelback) April 23, 2018

We stand with Toronto in sending our heartfelt condolences to those affected in today’s tragic event at Yonge and Finch. 💙 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 23, 2018

World is becoming scarier by the second. Should never have to question whether going outside for a walk is a bad idea or not. Prayers to Toronto for real! ❤ — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) April 23, 2018

Our thoughts are with all of those affected by today’s tragedy. We stand with the City of Toronto during this difficult time. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2018

The Toronto Sign has been dimmed and the official flags at Toronto City Hall, all Civic Centres and Metro Hall will be flown at half-mast until further notice to mark the tragic events that took place today. pic.twitter.com/4fNVQbEiJb — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) April 23, 2018

Oh Toronto. My heart goes out to all the victims of one person’s despicable actions. Care for the injured, families and friends, if you can. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) April 23, 2018