Top Gun 2 is ‘Definitely Happening’
...according to Tom Cruise
There have been months of speculation as to whether or not the long-awaited sequel would ever happen. Tom Cruise dropped a few hints back in October and now he’s finally confirmed the news, “It’s definitely happening.”
He was on the Australian morning news show “Sunrise” when he made the announcement.
WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4
— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017
He’s not the only one who has been dropping hints. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original movie posted a picture of himself and Cruise over the weekend for the 31st anniversary release of ‘Top Gun’.
Cruise says filming will start within the next year.