Top Gun 2 is ‘Definitely Happening’

There have been months of speculation as to whether or not the long-awaited sequel would ever happen. Tom Cruise dropped a few hints back in October and now he’s finally confirmed the news, “It’s definitely happening.”

He was on the Australian morning news show “Sunrise” when he made the announcement.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

He’s not the only one who has been dropping hints. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original movie posted a picture of himself and Cruise over the weekend for the 31st anniversary release of ‘Top Gun’.

In Paris for #PiratesoftheCaribbean press and stopped by the MI:6 set to see TC on the 31st anniversary of Top Gun opening day. A post shared by Jerry Bruckheimer (@jerrybruckheimer) on May 19, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Cruise says filming will start within the next year.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)