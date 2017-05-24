Listen Live

Top Gun 2 is ‘Definitely Happening’

...according to Tom Cruise

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Uncategorized

There have been months of speculation as to whether or not the long-awaited sequel would ever happen. Tom Cruise dropped a few hints back in October and now he’s finally confirmed the news, “It’s definitely happening.”

He was on the Australian morning news show “Sunrise” when he made the announcement.

He’s not the only one who has been dropping hints. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original movie posted a picture of himself and Cruise over the weekend for the 31st anniversary release of ‘Top Gun’.

 

In Paris for #PiratesoftheCaribbean press and stopped by the MI:6 set to see TC on the 31st anniversary of Top Gun opening day.

A post shared by Jerry Bruckheimer (@jerrybruckheimer) on

Cruise says filming will start within the next year.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)

Related posts

WATCH: Deadpool Interrupts Honest Trailer for ‘Logan’

Dude With ‘Sinister Hangover’ Convinces Dominoes to Deliver Him Pizza in Bed

James Cameron Sued by Man Claiming to be Inspiration Behind Titanic Character

WATCH: Rockers Pay Tribute to the Late Chris Cornell

‘Bastard Cat’ Gets Badass Adoption Blurb

Who will replace Alec Baldwin as Trump on SNL?

Netflix Plans ‘Download Zones’ in Simcoe County

The Must-Have Men’s Fashion Item for the Summer is Here

Five Things You Never Knew About Chris Cornell