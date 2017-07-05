This Airline Wants to Do Away with Seats Entirely
Because flying isn't already terrible enough
This is not a joke.
VivaColombia is seriously considering removing all of it’s seats from planes, forcing passengers to stand for hours at a time instead of sitting ‘comfortably’. It’s obviously a move to maximize on profits and jam as many people onto a flight as possible.
The CEO of the airline, William Shaw, told The Miami Herald that they are looking into upright travel options for the one-hour flights to Colombia.
“There are people out there right now researching whether you can fly standing up – we’re very interested in anything that makes travel less expensive. Who cares if you don’t have an in flight entertainment system for a one-hour flight? Who cares that there aren’t marble floors… or that you don’t get free peanuts?”
Más imágenes de la brillante idea del CEO de @VivaColombiaco pic.twitter.com/OOJtx0SgWL
— Juan Gómez (@teletrack) June 21, 2017