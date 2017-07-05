This Airline Wants to Do Away with Seats Entirely

This is not a joke.

VivaColombia is seriously considering removing all of it’s seats from planes, forcing passengers to stand for hours at a time instead of sitting ‘comfortably’. It’s obviously a move to maximize on profits and jam as many people onto a flight as possible.

Le damos la bienvenida a nuestro avión #12 y el primero con vivaair.com para seguir creciendo en Latinoamérica ❤️✈️ A post shared by VivaColombia (@vivacolombiaco) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

The CEO of the airline, William Shaw, told The Miami Herald that they are looking into upright travel options for the one-hour flights to Colombia.

“There are people out there right now researching whether you can fly standing up – we’re very interested in anything that makes travel less expensive. Who cares if you don’t have an in flight entertainment system for a one-hour flight? Who cares that there aren’t marble floors… or that you don’t get free peanuts?”