This Airline Wants to Do Away with Seats Entirely

Because flying isn't already terrible enough

This is not a joke.

VivaColombia is seriously considering removing all of it’s seats from planes, forcing passengers to stand for hours at a time instead of sitting ‘comfortably’. It’s obviously a move to maximize on profits and jam as many people onto a flight as possible.

The CEO of the airline, William Shaw, told The Miami Herald that they are looking into upright travel options for the one-hour flights to Colombia.

“There are people out there right now researching whether you can fly standing up – we’re very interested in anything that makes travel less expensive. Who cares if you don’t have an in flight entertainment system for a one-hour flight? Who cares that there aren’t marble floors… or that you don’t get free peanuts?”

