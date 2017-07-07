Listen Live

The Tea Party Announced As The ONTour Barrie Artist!

Free Concert At Allandale Station Park On July 23rd

The #Ontario150 celebrations have been making their way across the province, and we finally know who will be playing the Barrie show on July 23rd.

The Tea Party, Skydiggers and another artist to be named soon will rock the stage at Allandale Station Park on Sunday, July 23rd. The ONtour Concert Series is showcasing some of Ontario’s brightest musical talent. Best of all, the event is free, rain/shine, and open to music-lovers of all ages!

To learn more about ONTour click here

