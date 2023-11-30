Fortunate Losers Talk New Music, Love For The Kee & Roller Blading Sound Guys

We’re no strangers to the Fortunate Losers, who performed at Kempenfest this summer on the same stage as Finger Eleven, made appearances at local venues like the Kee to Bala, and more recently, winners of the Gussapalooza music festival.

Coming off the high of the Fortunate Losers album release party Devon and Aiden talk about how their name came to be, the tracks they want you to really listen to on the new album and some of the best shenanigans that went down in their crowd.

Here’s the song they love to play live:

The songs that they want you to really listen to.