WATCH: The Rock and Siri are new BFFs

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be the busiest man in Hollywood, but that hasn’t stopped him from attaining his life goals – as shown in the newest Apple iPhone commercial: “The Rock x Siri Dominate The Day”.

The nearly four-minute commercial features Rocky driving a Lyft, piloting an airplane and cooking a gourmet meal. Oh yeah… and going to space. The advertisement even spawned its own “summer blockbuster” style movie poster.

This wasn’t the only premiere for Johnson this week. The third season of his HBO show, Ballers, premiered on Sunday night.

