Listen Live

WATCH: The Rock and Siri are new BFFs

What can't DJ do?

By Entertainment, Funny, Videos

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be the busiest man in Hollywood, but that hasn’t stopped him from attaining his life goals – as shown in the newest Apple iPhone commercial: “The Rock x Siri Dominate The Day”.

The nearly four-minute commercial features Rocky driving a Lyft, piloting an airplane and cooking a gourmet meal. Oh yeah… and going to space. The advertisement even spawned its own “summer blockbuster” style movie poster.

This wasn’t the only premiere for Johnson this week. The third season of his HBO show, Ballers, premiered on Sunday night.

Image courtesy of Apple

Related posts

Linkin Park Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington

WATCH: All The Trailers Released at San Diego Comic-Con

The Great Khali returns to WWE

WATCH: Michael Phelps Raced a Shark

WATCH: Trailer for Netflix’s $90M Will Smith Film “Bright”

Charlie Sheen And Whoopi Goldberg Star In Baffling New Trailer For ‘9/11’

Musicians heartbroken by Chester Bennington’s passing

WATCH: Newest Trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans

Coffee Recall: May Contain Viagra