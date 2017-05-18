The Must-Have Men’s Fashion Item for the Summer is Here

Not to be outdone by Top Shops see-through jeans or Nordstrom’s $400 muddy jeans, RompHim has launched a Kickstarter campaign to make The Male Romper a thing. So far, the campaign has collected about $220,000 (far surpassing the $10,000 goal).

According to the RompHim Campaign Page:

““We were sitting around one evening and got to talking about the men’s clothing options out there. Everything was either too corporate…too fratty…too “runway”…or too basic. Something was missing. Why wasn’t there anything out there that allowed guys to be more stylish and fun without also sacrificing comfort, fit, and versatility? The more we thought about it, the more we realized that a romper hits all of these attributes – they can be dressed up or down and they’re unique, fashionable, and cool. But the one thing a romper didn’t have? A version for men. So we set out to fix that.”

You can get them in blue chambray, red chambray, and splatter print cotton. You need to contribute a minimum of $95 to the Kickstarter campaign to get yourself one of these bad boys, which are guaranteed to ship by the end of June.

Would you?