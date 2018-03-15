Listen Live

The MLB is Hosting a Food Festival in NYC Next Month

What a great idea!

By Food, Morning Show, Sports

If you’ve ever wanted to try all those crazy food concoctions you hear about at the different MLB stadiums, great news, soon you’ll be able to try it all in one place.

The MLB is hosting a two-day food festival in New York City’s Bryant Park on April 21 and 22. All 30 teams will be there, represented by one dish.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be pedaling Jerk Chicken Nachos. Described as nachos topped with jerk chicken, cheddar cheese sauce, cole slaw, pico de gallo, sour cream and green onions.

 

You can buy tickets here…and yes, Seattle is bringing toasted grasshoppers.

