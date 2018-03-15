The MLB is Hosting a Food Festival in NYC Next Month

If you’ve ever wanted to try all those crazy food concoctions you hear about at the different MLB stadiums, great news, soon you’ll be able to try it all in one place.

The MLB is hosting a two-day food festival in New York City’s Bryant Park on April 21 and 22. All 30 teams will be there, represented by one dish.

I love this idea. MLB is hosting a Smorgasburg-style food festival at New York’s Bryant Park on April 21 and 22. Here’s what will be available. pic.twitter.com/edB2rmTOHX — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) March 13, 2018

JUST IN: MLB hosting a FoodFest that will feature dishes from all 30 MLB teams. April 21 & 22 in NYC. Cost: $25 for food & soda, $40 including beer. Ticket gets fans two hours at event. pic.twitter.com/iNHWpFtNw5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 13, 2018

The Toronto Blue Jays will be pedaling Jerk Chicken Nachos. Described as nachos topped with jerk chicken, cheddar cheese sauce, cole slaw, pico de gallo, sour cream and green onions.

You can buy tickets here…and yes, Seattle is bringing toasted grasshoppers.