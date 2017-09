“Stranger Things” Coming to Toronto This Weekend

Netflix recently sent a hilarious cease and desist letter to an unauthorized Stranger Things bar. But this installation is completely on the up and up…or should I say, Upside Down.

Netflix is turning Toronto into The Upside Down with a new art installation for Nuit Blanche this weekend. The interactive experience will recreate the world from Stranger Things┬áin the underground walkway near Osgoode Hall. Visitors will have to wear hazmat suits to protect themselves from the Maple syrup-like substance (a tribute to Netflix’s other series, Riverdale). Netflix says there will be a few trademark images throughout the installation, including trees with bikes growing out of them.

Stranger Things season 2 is out October 31. If you can’t remember what happened in season 1, check out the recap here.

(cover photo via Leileiha flickr)